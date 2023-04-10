Aaron J. Huntacolby, 35, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 43, of 1503 St Paris Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Lowell A. Short, 42, of 1501 Clifton Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Santi D. A. Velazquez, 27, of 1132 E. John St., Apt. 24, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, slow speed, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Tyrone L. Fambro Jr., 30, of 726 Summit Ave., wrongful entrustment, dismissed, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Deborah K. Hassell, 60, of New Carlise, OVI, continued, state OVI/refused, dismissed.

Joseph Q. Heeg, 27, of 3927 W. Sparrow Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Rudy A. Posadas Barrera, 32, of Dayton, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, fined $150.

Cesar Roblero, 40, of Bloomingburg, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Jennifer R. Shively, 34, address unknown, request for bail, dismissed.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road Apt F, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, theft, bench warrant ordered.

William A. Hayes, 38, of 1914 Charles St., failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

John C. Mccoy, 42, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Duane Dortch, 33, of Dayton, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, administrative license suspension lifted without fee, fined $150.

Joshua D. Roush, 31, of 1401 E. Home Road, domestic violence amended to menacing, guilty, fined $150, assault, dismissed.

Justin O. Smith, 38, of 2415 Woodside Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $100, assault, dismissed.