Jessica Rowland, 35, of New Carlisle, OH, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, OR bond.

Jeffrey Storms, 41, of 834 1/2 W. High St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Jeremiah Wartenbe, 30, of Columbus, OH, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding and no contact, assessed costs $100.

Ramirez E. Ortiz, 35, of 821 Innisfallen Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

Gregory A.. Sutton, 67, of 248 St. George Place, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver license suspension, jail suspended on one year law abiding, ALS suspended terminated without fee, fined $375.

Sean M. Alexander, 22, of 720 N. Burnett Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, after fines and costs PD and proof of DIP completed, probation may be terminated, fined $500, OVI/breath, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Adulfo R. Gonzalez, 28, of 902 Innisfallen Ave., OVI/breath, continued, refer to DIP, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Megan N. Rammel, 38, of West Jefferson, OH, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

David W. Moore, 39, of 3200 E. National Road, Room 19, abandon animals, dismissed.

Roger L. Stevens Jr., 56, of 2424 E. Possum Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, jail suspended on pay fines and costs and no further offenses, fined $100.

Timothy E. Neely, 32, of 526 N. Murray St. #308, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, dismissed.