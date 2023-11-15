Cases called included:

Nicole A. Bock, 47, of 6730 Dayton-Springfield Road, theft, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Kervens Chery, 25, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Aaron K. Hammond, 48, of 16 N. Freeman St., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Tyler L. Johnson, 24, of 2015 Gridley Court, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, must provide address before released, released on own recognizance bond.

Carl L. Tyree Jr., 55, of 4296 Old Columbus Road, menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered.

Leslie H. Workman, 39, of Medway, theft, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Brian L. Barker, 47, of 2121 S. Hadley Road, burglary, dismissed.

Douglas L. Crowley, 45, of 205 W. Euclid, domestic violence, dismissed.

John J Fowler, 22, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Dantreveon L. Jackson, 19, of 206 N. Greenmount Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Caitlyne J. Miller, 30, of 1314 S. Fountain Ave. Q, robbery, dismissed.

Steven Nelson Jr., 57, of Canal Winchester, request for bail, dismissed.

Shane D. Robinson, 45, of Enon, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, driving on railroad tracks, dismissed.

Amiryon M. Bailey, 20, of 618 Sherman Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joey M. Davis, 42, of 460 N. Light St., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge firearm/habitat/school zone, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Camille Y. Ervin, 38, of 1004 Robinson Drive, theft, dismissed.

Michael D. Henderson, 32, of 1031 Dibert Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 1//2 Rice St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Douglas P. Hill, 45, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Drake Mccombs B. W, 22, of South Charleston, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Max Patten, 44, of 4052 Ryland, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jordan M. Scott, 32, of 932 West Liberty, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Bethany C. Wallace, 31, of Dayton, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alexis M. Ackley, 20, of 678 Homeview Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Felix J. Cunningham, 59, of Riverside, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Davon D. Houston, 41, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Zachary M. Jasper, 32, of 103 E. Third St., resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Eric Lewis, 26, of 248 S. Tecumseh, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lauren N. Reagan, 32, of 313 E. College Ave. #C, OVI/urine, dismissed.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jamel A. Williams, 38, of Columbus, physical control, continued, public defender appointed.