Shannah L. Loper, 39, of 8301 Springfield Jamestown Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tylashee D. Mansell, 22, of Dayton, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 10 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid by 9/9/23, fined $250.

John H. Porter III, 38, of 776 N. Florence St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $375.

Robin L. Neff, 61, of Fairborn, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Nathan E. Weber, 44, of Hilliard, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, group supervision/obtain drug alcohol assessment, complete rec. treatment by probation, fined $500.

Tavian A. Crowe, 24, of 3008 Stonehaven Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Danny L. Mcghee Jr., 31, of 2436 York St., fugitive, dismissed.

David Roderick, 47, of 5437 Old Clifton Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 80 days of jail with 77 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $500, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Michael R. Smith, 45, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, fugitive, dismissed.

Clifford Cowan Jr., 45, of 1884 Clay St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with K. Brandon or 1444 Delta Road, bond $25,000.

Izaye Eubanks, 21, of 1315 Clifton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jason F. Fisher, 50, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Taelor B. Mcdanel, 22, of 23 N. Northern Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $3,000.

Fransisco Roblero, 23, of 449 W. Euclid Ave., operate without valid operator license, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamie N. Cromwell, 40, of 311 Hickory Drive, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Kyle M. Harris, 32, of 415 Gallagher Street, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered.

Sterling H. Bailey, 46, of P.O. Box 61, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Valerie S. Crochran, 70, of 632 Piqua Place, child endangering, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Antonio D. M. Jones Jr., 27, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, fine and costs suspended as defendant is indigent, administrative license suspension remains, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, falsification, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Steven Worthington, 36, of 3305 Glouster St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Steven Worthington, 36, of 1008 Tibbetts Ave., falsification, continued, flee/elude police officer, dismissed, OVI, continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, speed, dismissed, traffic control device, dismissed, improper passing, dismissed.