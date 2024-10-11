Oscar Lopez, 28, of 345 W. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph P. Mackie, 34, of 2805 Conowoods Drive, domestic violence, continued, declines public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Onesimo Perez, 28, of 1865 Springmont Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $20,000, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Charles W. Potter, 58, of 2245 Ontario Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Courtney D. Anderson, 28, of 510 Crossgate Court, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

Paul T. Armstrong, 50, of 116 E. McCreight, Apt. 1/2, menacing, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Sarah D. Clark, 31, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, dismissed.

Ricardo Maldonado, 49, of 623 S. Tecumseh Road, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Alove N. Newby, 44, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, tail light, bench warrant ordered.

Cassidy L. Ebrite, 24, of South Charleston, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by end of probation, group supervision, fined $375, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Cassidy L. Ebrite, 24, of South Charleston, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fined $121.

Ashley D. Fenwick, 40, of 1897 Hillside Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, resisting arrest, guilty, 180 days of jail with 75 days suspended, 105 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, costs suspended due to indigency, 1 year ISP.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 34, of 1538 W. Clark St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains, suspended sentence for no new 1 year and, fine/costs paid by Oct. 22, 2025, fined $240.

Mya M. Mccallister, 20, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Henry M. Mcwhorter, 47, of 1543 Noel Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Henry M. Mcwhorter, 47, of 1543 Noel, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Elijiah M. Ratliff, 51, of 1649 S. Burnett Road, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no offenses for 1 year, review for fine and costs and no new 10/22/25, fined $170, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Molly K. Sagraves, 51, of 1803 Longview Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 1 year license suspension effective 12/4/24, if, defendant completes the 3 day driver’s intervention program and pays all, fine and costs by 12/3/24 the court will vacate the, license suspension and the suspended jail time, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $155, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.