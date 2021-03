Deon Monroe, 40, of 1030 Old Columbus Rd., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Alan J. Moore, 40, of 1440 Delta Rd. Apt. H, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no-contact condition of bond, not to be at 1440 Delta Rd. Apt. H, bond $5,000.

Jamichael L, Patterson, 18, of 819 E. Southern Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact, bond $1,500, assault, innocent, continued, no contact, bond $3,000.

Samantha Walton, 26, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Samantha N. Walton, 26, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Emily E. Barely, 20, of Tipp City, OH, OVI-mari/metabolite reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on no like offenses for 1 year, fined $375.

Dejuante K. Busby, 27, of 515 E. Mccreight Ave., ovi, guilty, 33 days of jail with 33 days suspended, 12 months of DL suspension, fined $375, ovi/refusal, dismissed, dus, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, fail to signal left turn, dismissed.

Dejuante K. Busby, 27, of 515 E. McCreight Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William A. Hayes, 35, of 1914 Charles St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Dwayne E. Lenoir, 38, of 1011 Buckeye St., disorderly conduct by, dismissed - prosecutor request, hit-skip, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Phillip L. Stevens, 32, of 1004 Park Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Chelsea R. Barlow, 27, of 307 E. McCreight Ave., felonious assault, continued, declined PD, no-contact condition of bond.

Elijah A. Cuffie, 19, of Columbus, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Derik D. Davis, 51, of 1170 Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Dallas L. Russell, 20, of 2311 Dale Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Timothy B. Cline, 63, of Enon, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Juan D. Gaston, 40, of 505 W. Third St. Apt. 3, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephen D. Phillips, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Rd. Apt. 603, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Eric W. Schneider, 62, of 706 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyler R. Smith, 21, of 3626 Redwood Blvd., firearms in a motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alan Stamper, 54, of 1336 Beverly Ave., operating without valid operating license, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alan E. Stamper, 54, of 1012 Hillcrest Av.e, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon Webb, 43, of Galloway, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.