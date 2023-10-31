BreakingNews
Cases called included:

Tavion R. Bailey, 24, of New Carlisle, weapons under disability, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000.

Douglas L. Crowley, 45, of 205 W. Euclid, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 318 S. Greenmount.

John R. Diffendal, 33, of 1314 S. Fountain, robbery, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/ Kiersten Shonkwiler, bond $7,500.

John R. Diffendal, 33, of 1314 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kiersten Shonkwiler, bond $2,500.

William D. Dufner Jr., 39, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Springfield Regional, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Cierra L. Earley, 31, of 344 Rosewood Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, no contact with Carl McCallister, recall warrant.

Jammie D. Helm, 51, of 16 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, theft, innocent, continued, not to be at dollar general.

Dantreveon L. Jackson, 19, of 206 N. Greenmount Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Chyna Wilson, bond $10,000, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Chyna Wilson, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy T. Kramer, 27, of 440 W. High St., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Ashley M. Lisch, 36, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, comply with job and family services, released on own recognizance bond, child endangering, innocent, continued, child endangering, innocent, continued, disregard safety-private, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, comply with job and family services, released on own recognizance bond.

Erica S. Mccabe, 30, of 827 S. Limestone St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Caitlyne J. Miller, 30, of 1314 S. Fountain Ave Q, robbery, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kiersen Shonkwiler, bond $7,500.

Gavin M. Mullennix, 23, of Troy, assault, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 732 Colony Trail.

Curtis M. Scheerschmidt II, 32, of 1561 Benin, weapons while intoxicated, continued, bond forfeited, bond $2,500.

David M. Watson, 34, of 390 Forest Drive, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Richard A. Williams, 40, of 777 N. Burnett Road, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

