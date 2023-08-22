Cases called included:

James M. Bruner, 37, of 222 S. Plum St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Diana Weekley, released on own recognizance bond.

Monique L. Champion, 42, of 1606 Woodward Ave., robbery, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart, bond $15,000.

Lucas A Fortune, 39, of 24 E. Clark St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer, bond $1,000.

Lucas A. Fortune, 39, of 24 E. Clark St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, bond $1,000.

Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 58, of 2623 Williamsburg Drive, attempt, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Tracey Huffman, released on own recognizance bond.

Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 58, of 2623 Williamsburg, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Tracey Huffman, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph R. Gray, 32, of 355 Birch Road, bench warrant served to defendant in jail, guilty, bond $2,500, falsification, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to be at 1418 Fotler St.

Roniesha D. Hill, 25, of 2210 Iroquois St., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart, bond $15,000.

Cameron P. Martin, 29, of 1000 E. Pleasant St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Charles R. B. Mowery, 28, of 2365 W. First St., aggravated menacing, continued, bond $500.

Jeffrey T. Potter, 0, of 1018 W. High St., ride bicycle on sidewalk, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffrey T. Potter Jr., 30, of 1018 W. High St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, of 120 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 307, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Family Dollar.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, of 120 W. Mulberry, Apt. 307, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact with Shelby Corbin.