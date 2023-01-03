Cases called included:
Jessica M. Evans, 41, of 859 Elder St., request for bail, continued, bond $50,000.
Saniyah Lytle, 35, of 22 E. Singer St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Edward S. Stevens, 56, of Lalrobe, PA, trafficking drugs, innocent, continued, refused PD, bond $50,000.
Malik D. Thompson, 22, of 839 Rodgers Drive, burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.
Jamie L. Brown, 35, of 1715 W. North, Apt. 211, fugitive, dismissed.
Keontae M. Moore, 20, of 726 Linden Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed.
Chad A. Murray, 28, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.
Cain A. Weimer, 20, of 107 E. Cassilly St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston, OH, violation of TPO, continued, no contact condition of bond.
Kamaron M. Ferrell, 29, of 306 W. State St., speed for conditions, dismissed.
Andrew J. Hayslip, 22, of 1435 Logan Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, assault, dismissed.
Paul M. Pence, 54, of 531 York St., making false alarms, bench warrant ordered.
Tiffany E. Killian, 48, of 902 S. Limestone St., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Amber P. Yeager, 36, of 2570 N. Limestone St. #101, request for bail, dismissed.