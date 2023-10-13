Cases called included:

Ian C. Brown, 47, of 2472 Lagonda Ave., strangulation, dismissed.

Ricky L. Ferryman, 49, of 4460 Dayton Springfield Road, theft, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding/not to be on Meijer property, assessed costs $100.

Jennifer M. Iannucci, 45, of 3301 Miller Road, Apt. 15, theft, innocent, continued, refused public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of 501 W. High St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of 501 W. High St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Ciera J. Mcdermott, 26, of 2011 Gerald Drive, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due w/in 2 months, fined $375.

Dalton L. Smith, 30, of 4125 W. National Road, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Preston Taylor, 26, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, DNQ public defender.

Jason Loring, 39, of 1425 Lexington Ave., request for bail, dismissed, request for bail, dismissed.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 36, of 1217 Driscoll, theft, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 36, of 1217 Driscoll Ave., menacing, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Johnny E. Duvall Jr., 38, of 1425 Mound St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley E. High, 37, of London, request for bail, dismissed.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, of 1335 1/2 N. Limestone St., theft, guilty, 180 days jail, credit time served, suspend balance, fine/cost/rest due 30 days before probation ends, fined $75, criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, of 1940 Primm Drive, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, credit time served, suspend balance, fine/costs/rest due 30 days before probation ends, fined $75, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, of 1403 S. Center Blvd., theft, guilty, 180 days, credit time served, suspend balance, fine/costs/rest due 30 days before probation ends, fined $75.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, of 1403 S. Center St., theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, credit time served, suspend balance, fine/costs/rest due 30 days before end of probation, fined $75.

Brian A. Morris, 29, of 1403 S. Center Blvd, theft, dismissed.

Kyle R. Sims, 37, of 16 E. Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375.

Zachary T. Sowers, 26, of 1234 W. Pleasant St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dylan A. M. Steiner, 24, of 2100 Woodside Ave., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.