Brian C. Bush, 24, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $25,000, domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, continued.

Jaylin D. Cameron, 25, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, immunity prohibited condition, innocent, continued.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Matthew S. Johnson, 36, of Springfield, OVI, continued, driver license required, continued, failure to control, continued.

Tiffany Lynn Jones, 39, of Springfield, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Gustave Luc, 30, of Springfield, falsification (two counts), continued, driving under suspension, continued.

Donnell J. McMullen, 45, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $100,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, aggravated menacing, continued.

Michelle D. Parker, 38, of Springfield, obstructing official business, innocent, continued.

Carrie A. Powers, 58, criminal trespass, continued.

Christy J. L. Stiltner, 27, of Springfield, camping without permit, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $500, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

David W. Thomas, 32, of Springfield, camping without permit, guilty, assessed costs $500, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Bernadette Quetant, 32, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

John Reedy, 39, of Catawba, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Bryan F. Slone, 40, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued.

Jacob C. Dowler, 22, of Dayton, OVI, continued, assured clear distance, continued.

Dallas J. Engle, 28, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains $75,000 community service, felonious assault, continued, abduction, continued.

Donald Thoute, 32, of Springfield, domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail with 179 days suspended, 1 day credit for time served.

Jennifer L. Ward, 41, of Springfield, interference custody, continued.