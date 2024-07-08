BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Tevonn A. Butler, 22, of 721 S. Fountain Ave., burglary, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $20,000.

Matt C. Cason, 43, of 819 W. Liberty St., criminal trespass, continued, bond $2,500.

Brittany S. Ceyler, 35, of Sidney, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Paul W. Fails, 35, of 2796 Arthur Road, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Rodney T. Lee, 36, of New Carlisle, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, bond remains $2500 community service, criminal mischief, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, bond remains $2,500 community service, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond remains $2,500 community service, bond $2,500.

Sultan S. Maysaeed Jr., 19, of 714 Stanton Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Pedro R. Mendoza, 36, of New Carlisle, breaking and entering, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Kevin A. Sumner, 24, of 1608 W. Clark St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Jamie L. Brown, 37, theft, continued, bond remains $1.500 community service/10%.

