Brittany M. Diller, 36, of 3314 E. National Road Lot 24, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Tammy K. Elliott, 62, of Holgate, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Paul H. Gonzalez, 57, of 1816 Morgan St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jayvon D. Hughes, 21, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. C, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon D. Allen, 37, of 425 Reames Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $375.

Kelli J. Cantrell, 31, of 112 N. Florence Ave., possession of criminal tools, dismissed, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, 11 days credit for time served, concurrent with 22CRB0474, costs to be paid in 6 months.

Drew A. Crockran, 20, of 524 S. Belmont Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, 6 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 6 month group probation/law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $250.

Landyn R. Karg, 19, of 180 S. Xenia Dr, domestic violence, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Kurtis P. Mcginnis, 50, of Miamisburg, flee/elude police officer, guilty, 60 days of jail with 50 days suspended, credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, jail on A charge concurrent with B charge, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $250, obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail.

Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2850 E. Main St., theft, dismissed, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days of jail, 9 days credit for time served, screen for drug CT once all pending cases resolved, fine and costs to be paid in 6 month, fined $100.

Hannah Whitman, 40, of 1725 W. Washington St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Theresa K. Birch, 49, of Decantur, IN, request for bail, dismissed.

Theresa K. Birch, 49, of Decatur, IN, fugitive, continued, public defender appointed, bond set at “no bond”.

Theresa N. Mcwhorter, 49, of 1452 S. Wittenberg, Apt 215, assault, continued, NAPT.

Milford C. Day Jr., 60, of Trotwood, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charles E. Inwood, 52, of Xenia, request for bail, dismissed, request for bail, dismissed.

Raven S. Taylor, 19, of 2232 S. Hadley Road, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.