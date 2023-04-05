Dakota G. Walden, 29, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Trevor A. Young, 24, of Medway, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, continued, public defender appointed.

Frank L. Baker, 33, of 5624 Dialton Road, assault, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs to be paid by 4-3-24, fined $250.

John R. Holloway, 60, of 1821 W. Main St., public indecency, continued, public defender appointed.

Deaerius D. Mcwhorter, 25, of 306 Cathrine, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Deaerius D. Mcwhorter, 25, of 306 Cathrine Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed.

Douglas P. Rogers, 26, of Enon, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Dakota G. Walden, 29, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dakota G. Walden, 29, of 464 N. Light Street, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Richard A. Williams, 40, of 777 N. Burnett Road, burglary, continued, public defender appointed.

Kenneth S. Pigg, 65, of 215 Fair St., assault, bench warrant ordered.