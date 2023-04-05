X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
10 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Meshannda M. Elmore, 35, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, dismissed, OVI, guilty, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, guilty, dismissed, two lights, guilty, dismissed, open container/vehicle, guilty, dismissed.

Paula L. Potter, 51, of 3217 S. Tecumseh Road, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Patrick D. Shediack Jr., 46, of 2111 Hillside Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Shawn T. Lisch, 35, of 922 Rice St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Dakota G. Walden, 29, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Trevor A. Young, 24, of Medway, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, continued, public defender appointed.

Frank L. Baker, 33, of 5624 Dialton Road, assault, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs to be paid by 4-3-24, fined $250.

John R. Holloway, 60, of 1821 W. Main St., public indecency, continued, public defender appointed.

Deaerius D. Mcwhorter, 25, of 306 Cathrine, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Deaerius D. Mcwhorter, 25, of 306 Cathrine Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed.

Douglas P. Rogers, 26, of Enon, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Dakota G. Walden, 29, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dakota G. Walden, 29, of 464 N. Light Street, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Richard A. Williams, 40, of 777 N. Burnett Road, burglary, continued, public defender appointed.

Kenneth S. Pigg, 65, of 215 Fair St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
These 18 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Another train in Ohio derails, this one east of Cincinnati
4
Gabe’s Springfield distribution center: Company aims for growth and up...
5
Cottrel: The paper is an old friend, even in a new format
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top