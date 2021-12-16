springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
7 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Linda L. Daugherty, 75, of 2741 Van Buren Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Sean M. Heaton, 42, of 562 E. Northern Ave., telephone harassment, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Mark F. Rafferty, 56, of 3509 Bosart Road, warrant served. DEFT jailed, guilty, guilty.

Anthony W. Staight, 44, of 25 E. Southern Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Damien Michael Wallace, 26, of 635 E. Southern Ave., discharge of firearm, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Guadalupe E. Villarreal, 45, of Oxnard, Calif., assault, dismissed.

Landyn R. Karg, 18, of Enon, domestic violence, continued, assault, dismissed.

Randall Scott Manley, 53, of 909 W. North St., violation of TPO, continued, NAPT.

Loretta J. Baird, 72, of S. Charleston, assault, dismissed.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 31, of 1538 W. Clark St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Wade A. Mckinster Jr., 26, of 518 Linwood Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, unlawful restraint, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Malcolm R. Whitlow, 29, of 878 Stone Crossing Lane D, abduction, dismissed.

Colby M. Wright, 35, of 2453 Red Coach Dr. Apt. 4, obstructing official business, guilty, fined $250.

