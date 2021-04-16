Cases called include:
Jeffrey L. Davis, 52, of 510 Hazelbrook Ave., guilty.
Max S. Patten, 42, of 119 Lawnview Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.
Jarhod Wilson, 20, of Cleveland, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Zachary C. Winget, 26, of 102 Seever St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Coty L. Cooper, 26, of 1951 Wilkes Dr. Apt. C, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.
Joseph L. Marshall, 34, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.
Anthony Moody, 50, of 1429 N. Limestone, request for bail, dismissed.
Cory Peterson, 49, request for bail, dismissed.
Andre L. Phifer, 24, of 18 W. Clark St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Floyd W. Skaggs, 57, of 809 Wiley Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.
Coty L. Cooper, 26, of 1951 Wilkes Dr. Apt. C, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.