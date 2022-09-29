Darryl L. Moore Jr, 46, menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, of West Jefferson, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Michael W. Pash, 53, of 1693 S. Yellow Springs St., entry/probation terminated/180 days jail, guilty.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 19, of , violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed.

Craig Foreman, 54, of Moraine, OH, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Shawn E. Conley, 48, of 3834 Day Springfield, Apt. A7, menacing, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fined $25.

Kaneesha M. Simmons, 31, of 1413 Noel Drive, OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver license suspension, 11 months of jail with 10 months suspended, 24 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $850.

Joseph M. Tackett, 47, of Marysville, OH, theft, continued, PD appointed.

Janae D. Watkins, 25, of 545 W. Grand Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 12 months of probation, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, fined $150, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Timothy A. Copley, 35, of Medway, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of probation, 12 months of probation with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, no similar offenses in on year, group supervision, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 12 months of probation, group supervision, no similar offenses for 1 year, probation fees on 21TRC10564, fined $375.

Randy J. Davis, 54, of 787 Woodbine Ave., violate TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, violate TPO, continued, open container, continued, NAPT.

Keith E. Griffin, 63, of 17 W. Johnson St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, Fty/red light, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher M. Money, 29, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Tara H. Wirgau, 46, of South Vienna, OH, OVI, continued, PD appointed.