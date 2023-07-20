X

Clark County Fair nears, preparation work picks up

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Ava Agoranos, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The 2023 Clark County Fair will kick off Friday with great weather expected: sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The beautiful weather is expected to continue through opening weekend, as Saturday and Sunday also are expected to be sunny with temperatures reaching 80 degrees.

The event draws about 80,000 people annually.

Food vendors who will offer pizza, fries, corn dogs, Mexican food, ice cream and more have already started moving their trucks in, a visit to the grounds on Wednesday showed.

The rides have been set up along the midway, and game vendors have begun filling up their stands with toys and prizes.

In the goat barn, one family started decorating their animal stall Wednesday.

“This is kind of my life” said Patsy Dixon, who has been a fair adviser for the past 45 years. “This was our vacation growing up.”

They’re getting excited for the fair, and hope for good weather to enjoy it because it goes by so fast, said blank Dixon.

Most animals for the livestock shows will start moving in Thursday, but the sea lions have already settled in with shows planned daily this weekend at 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

