Clark County deputy killed in line of duty added to Ohio memorial wall

He was killed inside a trailer at the Harmony Estates as he responded to a report of a shooting. Investigators later determined that Cole White, 27, shot and killed his mother, Jodie Arbuckle, 47, and then Yates as deputies entered the trailer. Arbuckle went to the trailer to check on her son, who had mental health issues.

White engaged in a standoff with law enforcement for hours before teams could remove Yates’ body. The trailer erupted in flames shortly after.

The memorial event will add eight law enforcement officers who died between 2020 and 2022.

In addition to Yates, the event will pay tribute to Deputy Robert C. “Craig” Mills of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, who died in September 2021 from COVID-19 complications.

Others added to the memorial wall include:

Deputy Daniel J. Kin, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Dominic M. Francis, Bluffton Police Department

Agent John D. Stayrook, Medina County Drug Task Force

Patrolman Sean E. Vandenberg, Lawrence Twp. Police Department

Officer Edward L. Stewart, Akron Police Department

Officer Kenneth C. Jones, Akron Police Department

The Dayton officers died between 1918-1920 of complications from Spanish Influenza after they had been ordered to close saloons that violated health orders, staff ambulances, keep crowds from gathering and remove corpses.

The officers were: Patrolman Lawrence Robert Graham, who died October 7, 1918; Patrolman Vinton E. Harsh, who died October 13, 1918; Patrolman Edward Michael Hennessey, who died October 12, 1918; Patrolman Emerson A. Glotfelter, who died December 7, 1918; Patrolman Clement Leroy Francis, who died March 8, 1919; and Patrolman Troy Elmer Sine, who died January 28, 1920.

One other officer from the 1900s will be added, too. Deputy Herbert Minshull of Perry County was shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant in 1945, according to a release.