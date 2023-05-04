Clark County deputy killed in line of duty added to Ohio memorial wall

Matthew Yates, the Clark County Sheriff’s deputy shot to death last year responding to a deadly domestic incident, is being remembered today as his name is added to the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial wall in London.
The names of six Dayton police officers who died more than 100 years ago also will be added to the memorial wall today.
The ceremony was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. today at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London.
The 41-year-old Yates was remembered as a gentle giant by his law enforcement colleagues.
“He devoted his life to making his community better,” Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said at his funeral service, where nearly 2,000 mourners gathered. “Matthew would be overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for him.”
He was killed inside a trailer at the Harmony Estates as he responded to a report of a shooting. Investigators later determined that Cole White, 27, shot and killed his mother, Jodie Arbuckle, 47, and then Yates as deputies entered the trailer. Arbuckle went to the trailer to check on her son, who had mental health issues.
White engaged in a standoff with law enforcement for hours before teams could remove Yates’ body. The trailer erupted in flames shortly after.
The memorial event will add eight law enforcement officers who died between 2020 and 2022.
In addition to Yates, the event will pay tribute to Deputy Robert C. “Craig” Mills of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, who died in September 2021 from COVID-19 complications.
Others added to the memorial wall include:
- Deputy Daniel J. Kin, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Dominic M. Francis, Bluffton Police Department
- Agent John D. Stayrook, Medina County Drug Task Force
- Patrolman Sean E. Vandenberg, Lawrence Twp. Police Department
- Officer Edward L. Stewart, Akron Police Department
- Officer Kenneth C. Jones, Akron Police Department
The Dayton officers died between 1918-1920 of complications from Spanish Influenza after they had been ordered to close saloons that violated health orders, staff ambulances, keep crowds from gathering and remove corpses.
The officers were: Patrolman Lawrence Robert Graham, who died October 7, 1918; Patrolman Vinton E. Harsh, who died October 13, 1918; Patrolman Edward Michael Hennessey, who died October 12, 1918; Patrolman Emerson A. Glotfelter, who died December 7, 1918; Patrolman Clement Leroy Francis, who died March 8, 1919; and Patrolman Troy Elmer Sine, who died January 28, 1920.
One other officer from the 1900s will be added, too. Deputy Herbert Minshull of Perry County was shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant in 1945, according to a release.
About the Author