Clark County crash disrupts I-70 traffic
Clark County crash disrupts I-70 traffic

13 minutes ago

A crash reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 70 eastbound in eastern Clark County has disrupted traffic.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the crash happened beyond Ohio 54 and said to expect lane closures on I-70 eastbound beyond Ohio 54 because of the crash. At least one lane remained open, but traffic was backed up about 3 miles as of 3:15 p.m..

According to preliminary emergency radio traffic, a tractor-trailer rig struck other vehicles.

At least one patient was receiving care from emergency personnel, and liquid was spilling from the tractor-trailer, first responders said in scanner traffic.

