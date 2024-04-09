Clark County couple who married during 2017 eclipse kisses on ‘solar-versary’

The creativity this eclipse released was huge, and the stories were compelling. We will be talking about the eclipse and enjoying the photos for the rest of our lives. We truly will.

My favorite story of this eclipse however, started a few years ago during the 2017 total solar eclipse.

Springfield residents Melissa Tuttle and Julian Simmons were engaged and on vacation in Low Country, South Carolina. It was August 21, 2017, and they were excited to find out that the path of the eclipse went to sea at historic Georgetown, which is located on the coastline between Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

Everything came together to make it the perfect time and place for them to exchange vows. As Tuttle explained it, they didn’t have much time to plan their “elopement” because the eclipse was approaching. The paperwork was simple, and they found themselves seeking the perfect last-minute location.

That was when they approached the Kaminski House, a majestic antebellum home of Georgian design. The yard faced the river and the banks were lined with huge live oaks. They knew immediately that this spectacular spot would be the site of their marriage.

The Kaminski House staff was miracle workers carefully, fitting the couple’s vows between other scheduled events. At precisely five minutes to totality, Melissa and Julian were married in a simple but picturesque ceremony.

Their wedding kiss was during the totality of the eclipse.

Nearly seven years later, the couple found themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse again. This time it was here in Springfield, and they decided to celebrate. With April 8 being a Monday that meant that they would have to arrange their schedules to have “lunch” planned for the precise time of totality.

“I got my husband to have his lunch break during totality so we can have a solar-versary,” said Tuttle, the Clark County Clerk of Courts.

They met at the National Road Commons Park to commemorate the occasion and experience the totality again for a few minutes before heading back to work.

What a way to celebrate! Congratulations, Melissa and Julian!