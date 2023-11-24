Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0771: Brandy N. Wilson v. Geico Advantage Insurance Company, DW Hebel, complaint for damages.

23CV0772: SAC Finance, INC. v. Kevin L. Marshall, Jana E. Yales, action for money.

23CV0773: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Melvin Powell, Paul Powell, action for money.

23CV0774: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Mark Lord, Patricia Lord, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dayton Division, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

23CV0775: Christie Forbes v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, John Logue Administrator, Tecumseh Local School District, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0776: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. John A. Diehl, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Robert J. Chapman to Christopher B. Chapman, 4423 Yale St., Springfield; none.

Thomas M. Ricketts to Ronald A. and Linda J. Detrick, 4530 Bosart Road, Springfield; $205,900.

Sharon R. Nicewaner to Tracy M. Nicewaner, 2973 Willow Road, Springfield; $136,400.

Dillon Stevens to Ashley R. and Ronnie E. Lemen, 6205 Harvest St., Springfield; $345,000.

Floyd D. and Janet L. Webb to Floyd D. Webb, 3295 Sandalwood Ave., Springfield; none.

Thomas J. and Blair A. Clark to Thomas J. Clark, 3222 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; none.

Dennis M. Lyons to DL, 4054 Ryland Drive, Springfield; none.

Rexter C. and June M. Chadwell to Tracy A. and Angel M. Jacobs, 1547 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $335,000.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties I LLC, 4459 Reno Road, Springfield; none.

Kelly and Byron Jessee to Benjamin and Elysa Trick, 4263 Camelot Drive, Springfield; $235,000.

