Current cases:

23CV0543: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Deloris Dibert, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Deloris M. Dibert, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Brandon R. Sanford, Jr., 29, of New Carlisle, door dash and Kayla L. Tracy, 28, of New Carlisle, New Heights Wellness.

Maegan M. Lewis, 35, of New Carlisle, general manager and Raymond L. Elam, Jr., 35, of New Carlisle, LCDC SWA.

Giselle L. Alas Garcia, 20, of Springfield, server and Paul A. Naranjo Tellez, 24, of Springfield, bartender.

Property transfers:

Robert M. and Patricia S. Erdman to Robert M. Erdman, 140 W. Possum Road, Springfield; none.

Larry E. Hatter, Sr. to WW Property LLC, 912 Alta Road, Springfield; $37,000.

Amy S. Stahl, trustee, and Teresa M. Demana, 729 Edenwood Drive, Springfield; $458,000.

Dodridge LLC to James N. and Judith A. Lemon, 647F Villa Road, Springfield; $55,000.

Connie M. Little to Connie M. Little, 527 Archer Lane, Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Eyvonne K. Houston, 1708 Allison Ave., Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 1120 McCain Ave., Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to 1916 Springmont Ave., Springfield; none.