Hailey Gilbert, 18, of New Carlisle and Javon Johnson, 18, of New Carlisle.

Lauren Hoendorf, 25, of Springfield, physician assistant and Quenten Tucker, 25, of Springfield, USAF.

Jacob Williams, 20, of Medway, US Navy and Annalyza Snider, 19, of Englewood, Plato’s Closet.

Osaze Onaiwu, 31, of Columbus, information technology and Junice Olanbiwonnu, 30, of Springfield, school teacher.

Property transfers:

Erica L. and Michael F. Brown to Martha M. and Erin J. Brown, 3225 Rocky Point Road, Springfield; $280,000.

Edwin and Carolyn LLC to Amanda and Douglas Cantrell, 4355 Rebert Pike Rear, Springfield; $267,000.

Todd D. Patrick to Teresa and Robin Dean Sanders, 3800 Westcliff Court, Springfield; $285,900.

Mary L. Donnellan, trustee to Linda M. Dolbeer, 806 Spring Lake Court, Enon; $155,000.

Timothy S. King to Joseph D. and Teresa G. Ross, 818 Spring Lake Court, Enon; $140,000.

Carole J. Middleton to Debra L. Schlenk, 585 Brunswick Drive, Enon; none.

Jay J. and Amy Traver to Kari and Edwin Hodgkin, 6425 Floyd Drive, Springfield; $305,000.

Carolyn S. McKinley to Dream Big Contracting LLC, 2410 E. Home Road, Springfield; $85,000.