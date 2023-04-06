Current cases:
23CV0218: Megan McDonald v. American International Group, Inc., Corporation Service Co. Goodwin Square, John Doe an individual who was Driving a Silver Honda Civic Sedan on Interstate 70 Westbound on April 6, 2021 at Approximately 11:48 A.M. E.S.T. in Front of Plaintiff Megan McDonald, Name Unknown, Address Unknown, Anthony Moore, National Union Fire Ins. Co. of Pittsburgh, PA, Dewey Pratt, Rumpke Transportation Co LLC, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, complaint for damages.
23CV0219: U.S Bank National Association v. Andrew Morgan, breach of contract.
23CV0220: Dawn D. Riley v. Bobbie L. Stoll, Leeza J. Stoll, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Franklin Sparks, Jr., 18, of Springfield, Airforce and Makenzie McDonald, 19, of Fort Scott, KS, CNA.
Property transfers:
Robert A. Wallace to Robert A. Wallace Jr., 217 N. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; none.
Robert A. Wallace Sr. to Robert A. Wallace Jr., 1252-1254 Warder St., Springfield; none.
Shelley Lynne Jehn and Kevin Cross to Turnkey Cashflow LLC, 30-32 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $34,500.
Shelley Lynne Jehn and Kevin Cross to Turnkey Cashflow LLC, 26-28 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $34,500.
Shawn L. Stedman to Lycaste LLC, 1372 Warder St., Springfield; $39,900.
Oliver Bane to Jamsrl LLC, 1588 Warder St., Springfield; $108,000.
Justin M. Endicott to Endicott Properties LLC, 1576 McKinley Ave., Springfield; none.
Justin M. Endicott to Endicott Properties LLC, 1586 McKinley Ave., Springfield; none.
Aaron C. Howard to S. Lee Properties LLC, 1655 Morgan St., Springfield; $135,000.
W. Edward and Douglass E. Rice, trustees, 1809 Summit St., Springfield; none.
Adam R. Wells to Cheyenne M. Springer and Ricky L. Springer III, 1824 Prospect St., Springfield; $70,000.