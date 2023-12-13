23CV0817: SAC Finance Inc. v. Pierre L. Yves, breach of contract.

23CV0818: Sandra Taylor v. Wanda Rhodes-Singletary and Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company, action for money.

23CV0819: First Acceptance Services Inc. v. Courtney M. Sparks, action for money.

23CV0820: Elisabeth Hendrickson and Robert Clingenpeel v. Anthem Health Plans of New Hampshire Inc., Erie Insurance Company, Ohio Department of Medicaid and Mary Spencer, personal injury.

23CV0821: Valdez and Son’s Renovations LLC v. Clark County Treasurer and Corrie L. Ward, action for money.

23CV0822: Pierre L. Yves v. Bruce Black, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Terry H. Cheek, 76, of Dayton, retired and Barbara E. Joseph, 72, of Springfield, retired.

Property transfers:

Ashlie Espinosa and Levi Traylor to Patricia Huffman, 1114 Broadway St., Springfield; $165,000.

Donald Sherrock to Jackie Becraft, 517 N. Race St., Springfield; $0.

Terry McGonigle to Susan M. Tyner, 717 Village Road, Springfield; $200,000.

David M. and Maegan H. Benne to Megan and Justin L. Cason, 431 Dover Road, Springfield; $305,000.

Adam E. and Bernadette M. Parker to Adam E. Parker, 1825 Westwood Drive, Springfield; $0.

Troy A. Nave to Leigh V. and Damian S. Hamilton, 629 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $170,000.

Levy Dror to East West Investments LLC, 1906-1908 W. High St., Springfield; $0.