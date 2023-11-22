Current cases:

23CV0766: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Angel Delong, action for money.

23CV0767: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kelsey Randall, action for money.

23CV0768: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Brittany D. Smith, action for money.

23CV0769: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Robert A. Dunson, action for money.

23CV0770: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Shannon L. Ragland, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Alexander L. Bury, 36, of Springfield, probation officer and Haley P. Gannon, 27, of Springfield, occupational therapy.

Cody S. Lookabaugh, 28, of Springfield, labor/handyman and Logan N. Owen, 26, of Springfield, Honda.

Buck C. Cooper, 76, of Springfield, retired and Penny L. Cooper, 75, of Springfield, retired.

Property transfers:

Jeffrey R. Fox to Nathaniel L. and Tabea M. Radford, 3972 Schenley St., Enon; $155,000.

Colyn J. Norton to Zachary Jackson, 3977 Sparkhill Drive, Enon; $172,500.

John R. and Tonya Roberds to Enon Heights MHP LLC, 121 N. Xenia St., Enon; none.

John R. and Tonya S. Roberds to John and Tonya Roberds, trustees, 55 Bob White Drive, Enon; none.

Martha Austria to Tom and Gretchen L. Pickerill, 730 Savannah Drive, Enon; $249,400.

Erin L. Patton to Taylor J. M. and Mary C. Nehls, 4606 Prairie Bluff Ave., Springfield; $557,000.

Darren T. and Deanna M. Schindel to Darren T. and Deanna M. Schindel, trustees, 6739 Horseshoe Lane, Springfield; none.