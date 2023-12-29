Current cases:
23CV0859: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc. v Steven Dennis Powers, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Patricia A. Bowen to Russell Bowen, 221 Short Road, South Charleston; $0.
Hobert M. and Brenda S. Turner to Thomas L. and Brianna Skinner, 4341 Lone Wolf Ave., Springfield; $390,000.
Ronald Rueger to Tina Balogh, 2094 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $225,000.
Leonard E. and Marlene S. Johnson, trustees to Leonard E. Johnson, trustees, 7042 Creekside Circle, Fairborn; $0.
Amy M. and Joseph W. Conley Jr. to Jospeh W. Conley Jr., 62 Fay Drive, Enon; $0.
Jennifer Hannaford to Shannon L. and Stella Wohnhas, 215 Sunny Brook Trail, Enon; $221,000.
Russell E. McFarland to Russell E. McFarland, trustee, 3990 Covington Drive, Springfield; $0.
Paul D. and Ramona J. Quinn to Paul D. Quinn, 4219 Reno Road, Springfield; $0.
Regina A. Campbell and Christina M. Dewine to Joyce E. DeVito, trustee, 4575 Reno Lane, Springfield; $130,000.
Diana S. Marous to Sharon Francis, 5642 Fox Ridge Drive, Springfield; $0.
Gayle M. Kuhbander, trustee to Lori Saunders, trustee, 1952 Willow Lakes Drive, Springfield; $0.
Sandra J. Keeton, trustee to Catz Real Estate LLC, 6250 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $155,000.