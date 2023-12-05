23CV0797: Dayspring of Miami Valley, High-Day LLC v. Kelly W. Little, breach of contract.

23CV0798: Credit Acceptance Insurance v. Janean Sutton, breach of contract.

23CV0799: Christopher E. Mason v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0800: Midfirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Suzanna Costanzo, HEIR, Esther Edington, HEIR, James Edington, HEIR, Joshua Edington, HEIR, Mikael Edington, HEIR, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of James Edington (if any), Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Joshua A Edington (if any), Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Mikael Edington (if any), John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Esther Edington (if any), John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Suzanna Costanzo (if any), foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lexee A. Trainer, 23, of Springfield, college student and Jordan T. Bailey, 25, of Springfield, sports trainer.

Holli R. Starr, 24, of Springfield, hostess and Sydney N. Lenover, 21, of Springfield, cook.

Colleen D. Stough, 63, of Springfield, practice manager and Jerome M. Asebrook, 58, of Springfield, architect.

Property transfers:

Linda K. Hatfield to Carrillo Group LLC, 1824 S. York St., Springfield; $7,500.

Linda K. Hatfield to Carrillo Group LLC, 2826 York St., Springfield; $7,500.

Carrillo Group LLC to El Tarasco Framing Construction LLC, 2744 May St., Springfield; $19,000.

Joseph F. Holland to Hunter B. Travis, 722 Neosha Ave., Springfield; $0.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Ericka M. and Nathaniel I. Schultz, 719 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $140,000.