23CV0165: Synchrony Bank v. Ralph G. Ranard, action for money.

23CV0166: Ashley Barnes v. Audrey Jessee, John Doe Company I Address Unknown, John Doe I Address Unknown, John Doe II Address Unknown, John Doe Insurance Company I Address Unknown, personal injury.

23CV0167: Fifth Third Bank, National Association Madisonville Operations Center MD 1MOBBW v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Cory LeMaster, Trinity Kohs, MINOR, Cory LeMaster, HEIR, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Buffy J. Nichols, 51, of Springfield, nurse and Timothy J. Mitchem, 53, of Springfield, facility maintenance.

Nimar R. Roque Guerrero, 37, of Springfield, self employed and Norma Y. Nava Torres, 48, of Springfield, housekeeping.

Property transfers:

International Harvester Employee to Gary W. Blevins, 112-114 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $250,000.

Thai Project LLC to Olivier Beaubrun, 516-518 Scott St., Springfield; $43,000.

Zeus Office Building Inc. to McWhorter Properties and General, 819 Linden Ave., Springfield; $14,000.

David B. Trumbull and John L. McDonald to Treto Holdings LLC, 726, 730, 732 Linden Ave., Springfield; $39,200.

MEP Group I LLC to Intelligent Construction Investment LLC, 352-354 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $301,000.

Chucks Monopoly LLC to Justin A. and Cynthia Tedesco, 1234 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $180,000.

Tackenstein Properties LLC to MHM Residences LLC, 242-244 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $104,000.