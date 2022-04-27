Current cases:
22CV0169: Wright-Patt Credit Union INC v. Clark County Treasurer, Catherine Cook, as a potential Heir, Devisee, Grantee, and/or Assignee of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, Joseph A Cook, as a potential Heir, Devisee, Grantee, Executor, Administrator, and /or Assignee of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees , Executors, Administrators, Spouses, and Assignees of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Catherine Cook, as a potential Heir, Devisee, Grantee, and /or Assignee of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joseph A Cook, as a potential Heir, Devisee, Grantee, Executor, Administrator, and /or Assignee of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, foreclosure.
Marriage licenses:
Psaulm Allen, 39, of Springfield, disability and Jayde Sanning, 39, of Springfield, homemaker.
Daniel Knecht, 60, of Springfield, assembler and Penny Anderson, 68, of Springfield, retired.
Andi Bowen-Spurgeon, 23, of Springfield, medical assistant and Shane Paquette, 30, of Springfield, warehouse operator.
Thomas Cryder, 33, of Urbana, assembler and Melissa Roberson, 36, of Urbana, billing.
Timothy Cline, 22, of Springfield, cook and Rickelle Brooks, 18, of Springfield, N/A.
Property transfers:
Vicki L. and Alan B. Miller to Vicki L. Miller Trustee, 4711 Fairfield Pk., Springfield; no fee
Jarrett M. Wolfe to Alexis Cheyenne and Jarrett Michael Wolfe, 54 Western Ave., Enon; no fee
Patty J. Gunlock to Cynthia H. and Danny L. Boyd, 1605 Sierra Ave., Springfield; $106,000
Shelley Lane Converset to Eric M. Converset Trustee, 1220 Student Ave., Springfield; no fee
Linda Ramey to Rebecca L. Eley, 1041 Cheyenne Ave., Springfield; $45,000
Victoria M. and Daniel E. Riley to Eryca J. and Bryon L. Payne Jr., 116 Villa Road, Springfield; $259,900
Joshua K. and Melissa E. Hensley to Jesse Carnes, 9866 Sigler Road, New Carlisle; $220,000
Amber N. and Nathan S. Lasso to Stephanie Arnold and Roger Franklin, 8500 Jones Road, South Vienna; $465,000