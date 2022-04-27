BreakingNews
Kings Island to host 50th anniversary celebration ceremony on Friday
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
3 hours ago

Current cases:

22CV0169: Wright-Patt Credit Union INC v. Clark County Treasurer, Catherine Cook, as a potential Heir, Devisee, Grantee, and/or Assignee of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, Joseph A Cook, as a potential Heir, Devisee, Grantee, Executor, Administrator, and /or Assignee of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees , Executors, Administrators, Spouses, and Assignees of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Catherine Cook, as a potential Heir, Devisee, Grantee, and /or Assignee of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joseph A Cook, as a potential Heir, Devisee, Grantee, Executor, Administrator, and /or Assignee of Loreta V Cook, Deceased, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Psaulm Allen, 39, of Springfield, disability and Jayde Sanning, 39, of Springfield, homemaker.

Daniel Knecht, 60, of Springfield, assembler and Penny Anderson, 68, of Springfield, retired.

Andi Bowen-Spurgeon, 23, of Springfield, medical assistant and Shane Paquette, 30, of Springfield, warehouse operator.

Thomas Cryder, 33, of Urbana, assembler and Melissa Roberson, 36, of Urbana, billing.

Timothy Cline, 22, of Springfield, cook and Rickelle Brooks, 18, of Springfield, N/A.

Property transfers:

Vicki L. and Alan B. Miller to Vicki L. Miller Trustee, 4711 Fairfield Pk., Springfield; no fee

Jarrett M. Wolfe to Alexis Cheyenne and Jarrett Michael Wolfe, 54 Western Ave., Enon; no fee

Patty J. Gunlock to Cynthia H. and Danny L. Boyd, 1605 Sierra Ave., Springfield; $106,000

Shelley Lane Converset to Eric M. Converset Trustee, 1220 Student Ave., Springfield; no fee

Linda Ramey to Rebecca L. Eley, 1041 Cheyenne Ave., Springfield; $45,000

Victoria M. and Daniel E. Riley to Eryca J. and Bryon L. Payne Jr., 116 Villa Road, Springfield; $259,900

Joshua K. and Melissa E. Hensley to Jesse Carnes, 9866 Sigler Road, New Carlisle; $220,000

Amber N. and Nathan S. Lasso to Stephanie Arnold and Roger Franklin, 8500 Jones Road, South Vienna; $465,000

