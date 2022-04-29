Marriage licenses:
Marco Anthony Williams, 50, of Springfield, disabled firefighter and Tammy Renee Inman, 52, of Springfield, RN CTE teacher.
Dashianna Jovan Lanetta Spencer, 33, of Springfield, board certified behavior analyst and Dustin Isaiah Green, 30, of Springfield, warehouse associate.
Alexi Brooke Smith, 30, of Springfield, assembly and Joshua Allen Williams, 31, of Springfield, maintenance.
In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Ridgewood School receives Project Woman Purple Ribbon Award
3
Springfield increases community reinvestment area to encompass three...
4
Service day, car show among events in Clark, Champaign counties this...
5
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event slated in Clark County