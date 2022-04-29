BreakingNews
Voting early or Tuesday for Ohio’s primary election? Here’s what to know.
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Marco Anthony Williams, 50, of Springfield, disabled firefighter and Tammy Renee Inman, 52, of Springfield, RN CTE teacher.

Dashianna Jovan Lanetta Spencer, 33, of Springfield, board certified behavior analyst and Dustin Isaiah Green, 30, of Springfield, warehouse associate.

Alexi Brooke Smith, 30, of Springfield, assembly and Joshua Allen Williams, 31, of Springfield, maintenance.

