Current cases:
23CV0021: Mariner Finance, LLC v John W. McKeen, action for money.
23CV0022: Mariner Finance, LLC v Mia Akram, action for money.
23CV0023: Mariner Finance, LLC v Darrin Bonn, Melissa S. Bonn, action for money.
23CV0024: Mariner Finance, LLC v Terry Tate, action for money.
23CV0025: Joseph Greil v. Robert Donnelly, II, United Healthcare, personal injury.
23CV0026: Janell Craighead v. Harshadkumar Patel, Utshavi, LLC, other civil.
23CV0027: Champion Window Company of Dayton, LLC v. Stephen Jackson, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Allison Campbell and John H. Howard III to Elizabeth A. Scott, 6978 Southern Vista Drive, Enon; $197,000.
Mickey L. Sparrow to Ronald and Dawn Marietti, 4825 Mumper Road, Springfield; $490,000.
Paul A. and Marcella J. Gray to Paul A. Gray, 3560 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $0.
Marques Greene to Robert E. Byerly, 2536 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $389,000.
Dream Big Contracting LLC to Jeffery C. Bost, 2410 E. Home Road, Springfield; $199,900.
Reddy Health LLC to Shauna Marshall, 4028 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $122,500.
George H. Cook to Timothy L. Wagner, 1639 Merrydale Road, Springfield; $120,000.
Edward A. Tossey to Shawn Y. Valentine, 4535 Tacoma St., Springfield; $127,900.
Robert C. Titer, trustee to Beth E. Meier, trustee, 4561 Reno Lane, Springfield; $0.
Larry D. Zornes and Janet L. Davis to Larry D. and Janet L. Zornes, 5598 Kizer Lane, Springfield; $0.