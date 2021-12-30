Katie J. Estes to Jonathan E. and Heather D. Rohr, 4403 Joy Dr., Enon; $120,000

Nicholas J. Hunter to Aug Property Investments LLC, 4038 Schenley St., Enon; $110,000

Ryan T. and Amy M. Glass to Sarah E. Martinez, 5913 Flower Road, Enon; $850,000

Zachary T. and Kathleen A. Birkholz to Zachary T. Birkholz, 125 Countryside Dr., Enon; no fee

Matthew S. and Jamie M. Mills to Douglas T. and Shea L. De Vore, 1033 Cardinal Dr., Enon; $290,000

Eliazar M. and Jennifer Vasquez to Garfield Davis and Jennifer D. Vasquez, 4255 Wabash Dr., Springfield; no fee

Patricia L. and Matthew A. Zapp to Hannah Runyan, 4909 Ridgewood Road West, Springfield; $240,000

Brittany P. and Jacob A. Gullett to Nathan Hausfeld, 3021 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $199,000

Clement J. and Susan D. Luchhetta to Susan D. Lucchetta, 844 White Oak Dr., Springfield; no fee

Joyce Tewksbury and Elnora Jean Campbell to Joyce Tewksbury Webb, 286 Victory Road, Springfield; no fee

Holly D. and Scott R. McCoy to Anthony Todd Bowling, 5261 Beard Road, Springfield; $248,900

Howard D. Rude to George and Mary L. Parsons, 3245 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $347,600

Jackie J. Cosby to Jackie J. and Scott Pollock, 720 Stevison Dr., Springfield; no fee

Zuber Crossing LLC to BCP Development LP, 2202 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $550,000