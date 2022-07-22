Current cases:
22CV0329: Kyle Murphy v. Jeffers Lawn Innovations LLC, Corey Jeffers, breach of contract.
22CV0330: United Ohio Insurance Company v. Neila Johnson, personal injury.
22CV0331: Republic Finance, LLC v. Melissa A. Nangle, breach of contract.
22CV0332: Axiom Acquisition Ventures LLC v. Corey Wilson, breach of contract.
22CV0333: Westlake Services, LLC dba Westlake Financial Services v. Taylor Abushaala, breach of contract.
22CV0334: Bankunited N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Michelle Owen, unknown spouse of Owen, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Carla Aleana Coles, 42, of Springfield, store manager and John Edward Deyo Jr., 39, of Springfield, certified technician.
Mya Genene Cole, 38, of Springfield, cashier and Lonnie Eugene Jeffries, of Springfield, self-employed.
Elizabeth Grace Zimmer, 22, registered nurse and Austin Lee Snodgrass, 25, of Springfield, information technology.