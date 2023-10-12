BreakingNews
Parents of child killed in bus crash don’t want son associated with ‘hate’ at city meetings

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0676: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Sara Huff, breach of contract.

23CV0677: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Jason Bryant, Jessica Bryant, breach of contract.

23CV0678: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Heidi Owings, breach of contract.

23CV0679: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Sandra K. Weber, breach of contract.

23CV0680: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Melissa Baker, breach of contract.

23CV0681: Darlene Funderburg v. Christopher Carver, First Energy Corp, John/Jane Doe 1, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gary D. Boyd, 54, of Springfield, truck driver and Barbara A. Flannery, 55, of Springfield.

Chanda F. Wenclewicz, 43, of New Carlisle, collections and Scott M. Pike, 51, of New Carlisle, HVAC.

Property transfers:

One Life Properties Solutions LC to Brenda B. T. and Joseph Laurel, 624 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $137,000.

Littleton Properties of Springfield LLC to Fancy Real Estate LLC, 802 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $115,000.

Sara N. and Denise D. Schneider to David G. Welch, 45 Mill Run Place, Springfield; $269,000.

Johnna Linson to Fila Jackson, 528 Third St., Springfield; $4,000.

