23CV0099: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Allstate Exteriors LLC, James A. Fidler, Shawn C. Fidler, Jan Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Shawn C. Fidler, if any, LVNV Funding LLC, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

23CV0100: IH Credit Union Inc. v. Lora Abrams, breach of contract.

23CV0101: IH Credit Union Inc. v. Todd J. Reynolds, replevin.

23CV0102: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Heather L. Martin, Terry F. Martin, Jr., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation Collections Enforcement Section, foreclosure.

23CV0103: MyCUmortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Discover Bank, Jodie Hignite, ADMINISTRATOR, State of Ohio, Medicaid Recovery Program, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns of Brenda L. Marshall, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Reginald L. Gilbert, 43, of Springfield, self-employed and Alisa A. Moore, 26, of Springfield, self-employed.

Property transfers:

Evergreen Property Acquisitions LLC to Lillian M. Gausel, 5211 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $40,000.

Charlene M. Henderson to Paige M. Whitaker, 209 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $70,000.

Carol Foster and Rebecca Newport, trustees to Mark D. and Paul L. Pence, 6100 Penny Pike, Springfield; $575,000.

Dwight L. McClanahan to Lori Robbins, 5201 E. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

Forrest R. and Lynda K. Applegate to Lynda K. Applegate, 5700 Mills Road, Springfield; $0.

Juanita M. Seitz to Juanita Seitz, trustee, 4917 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $0.