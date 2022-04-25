springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

11 hours ago

Marriage licenses:

Charity Dawn Crable, 36, of Springfield, fabricator/assistant and Justin Rodric Levernier, 22, of Springfield, welder.

Property transfers:

Jamie L. Roach to Amanda L. and William M. Norman, 2630 Shrine Road, Springfield; $285,000

Caryn Whitt to Caryn and Robert B. Hale Sr., 1610 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee

Julie and Matthew Clark to Matthew Clark, 1900 Shrine Road, Springfield; no fee

Matthew Clark to Rock Run Homes LLC, 1900 Shrine Road, Springfield: no fee

Randy McConnaughey to Scott Yablonski, 1914 Lincoln Dr., Medway; $90,000

Aldin L. Leaker to Tyler D. Hornback, 130 Elm Road, Medway; $150,000

Joan D. Geer to Penny M. Geer, 1125 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Jaclyn Slatzer to Teresa K. Baker, 11762 Choctaw Ave., Medway; $205,000

Dorothy Flipped LLC to Jennifer Pearsall, 407 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $140,000

