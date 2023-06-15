X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

28 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0389: Blankenship Trucking LLC v. CFI, Contract Freighters, Inc., Lenardo Ligot, Tri-State Trailer Sales III, miscellaneous.

23CV0390: Matrix Financial Services Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Jeb Meade, New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Unknown Spouse of Jeb Meade A/K/A Jeb C. Meade, if any, foreclosure.

23CV0391: Joyce Wilson and Taliek Dennis, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Eric Eugene Cole v. Stacie Raynor, individually, wrongful death.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Nathan M. McClure, 28, of Springfield, manufacturing and fire/EMS and Maddison B. Weaver, 24, of Springfield, EMT.

Property transfers:

Lester W. Hargis to Chelsea A. Colwell, 1005 Free Road, New Carlisle; none.

Lowell R. Nawman to Eugene Hopper, 620 N. Medway-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $155,000.

Kirk A. Goings to She Rents Ohio LLC, 320 Sycamore Road, Medway; $56,000.

Ron and Maxine Lester to Maxine Lester, 5784 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; none.

Karl M. Mattila to Karl H. and Linda Mattila, 11950 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; none.

Rocking Chair Investments LLC to Karrie Shriner, 205-207, 209 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $123,600.

Darrell L. Brown to Patricia Brown, 704 Bayberry Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Nellie Aguilar to Melanie Hunt and Gilbert R. Hunt II, 918 Firwood Drive, New Carlisle; $109,000.

Jonathan P. Siroin and Morgan D. Pride to Rickey and Angela Weaver, 213 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $130,500.

Mackinley P. and Hailey L. Parsons to Cristina Whitfield, 224 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $115,000.

