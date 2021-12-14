springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0367: Chrin Yvan v. Heather Stringfield, breach of contract.

21CV0368: JoAnn Wright by and through her attorneys-in-fact Steven Wright and David Wright v. Allstate Life Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

21CV0369: U.S. Bank National Association v. Vaseem S. Hadi, action for money.

21CV0370: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Ashlee M. Mitchell, Nicholas S. Mitchell, action for money.

21CV0371: Katelynn N. Callison v. American Family Insurance Group, personal injury.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Danielle Brie Gilbert, 21, of Springfield, case manager and Zachary Allen Crislip, 28, of Springfield, dock worker.

