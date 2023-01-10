Current cases:
23CV0011: Elizabeth Bender, Robert Bender v. Freedom Home Design, Freedom Home Designs, LLC, Eugene Mealey, Salley Mealey, Salley Mealey, breach of contract.
23CV0012: Samantha Blackwell v. Braeden Cushman, Charles Cushman, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
23CV0013: U.S. Bank National Association v. Pamela Barger, breach of contact.
23CV0014: U.S. Bank National Association v. Spring Wollum, breach of contract.
23CV0015: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. James Ward II, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Beth Williams, 42, of Springfield, manager and Corey Jones, 42, of Springfield, lawncare/landscape.
Property transfers:
Sharon R. Davis to Carrie and Christopher Newman, 3798 Osborn Road, Medway; $249,900.
Patricia L. Gay to Patricia L. and James E. Gay, 1106 Garry Lane, New Carlisle; none.
Zella J. Barrett to Hayley Hazzard, 341 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $95,000.
George E. and Marcella J. Hahnemann to Marcella J. Hahnemann, 204 Fenwick Drive, New Carlisle; none.
Barbara and Spencer Burchwell to Johnathon Gage Klawonn, 502 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; $157,000.
Shirley D. and Dale L. Gentry to Aveyard Paul Rentals LLC, 1101-1103 Cambridge Court, New Carlisle; $175,000.