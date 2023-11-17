BreakingNews
Marriage licenses:

Jacob H. Norman, 27, of Springfield, USAF ANG and Samantha R. Lomelin, 22, of Beavercreek, apparel/giftware buyer.

William J. Rayborn, 35, of Springfield, operations manager and Elicia R. Fenner, 33, of Springfield, massage therapist.

Christopher W. Grim, 57, of South Charleston, self employed and Kati L. Pyle, 56, of South Charleston, homemaker.

Property transfers:

RSW to Hany Baransi, 4075 Penny Pike, Springfield; $285,000.

James L. and Effie J. Bills to James L. Bills, 6505 Zerkle Road, Springfield; none.

Dustin P. Murnahan to Brooke Gram and Brandon Bostic, 6200 Penny Pike, Springfield; $153,000.

Bruce A. Thompson to Bruce A. and Juli A. Thompson, 2861 Evergreen Drive, Springfield; none.

Lolita L. and Lawrence E. Knight to Lolita L. and Lawrence E. Knight, Sr., 6683, 6725 Garlough Road, Springfield; none.

Robert C. and Pamela Brewer to Robert C. Brewer, 2591 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; none.

Ralph W. Spracklen to David B. Spracklen, 3251 Rhea Lane, Springfield; none.

Audrey M. Norman to Jacob Norman, 923 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; $150,000.

Theresa M. Turner to Norman Claypool, 2136 Collier Road, Springfield; $45,000.

Piper Fernwey to Fern Haven LLC, 8826 Wildlane Drive, South Charleston; none.

Peter A. Catanzaro to Todd A. and Elizabeth N. Sargent, 494 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $480,000.

Kimberly A. White to Garrett Hayman, 36 Bowman Road, Springfield; $211,000.

