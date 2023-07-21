Current cases:

23CV0486: The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York , as trustee, on behalf of CIT Home Equity Loan Trust 2003-1 v. Dorothea B. Cullen, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Joan M. Tackett, The Unknown Heirs at Law or Under the Will, if any, of Thomas Joseph Sloan, The Unknown Heirs at Law or Under the Will, if any, of Dorothea B. Cullen, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joan M. Tackett, foreclosure.

23CV0487: Robert Salyers v. John/Jane Doe 4 - Insurance carrier whose true identity and address could not be determined through due diligence, John/Jane Doe 1 - Driver whose true identity and address could not be determined through due diligence, John/Jane Doe 2 employer whose true identity and address could not be determined through due diligence, John/Jane Doe 3 - Vehicle owner whose true identity and address could not be determined through due diligence, Billy Mongold, Gloria Mongold, Shelter Mutual Insurance Company, personal injury.

23CV0488: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Michael A. Grossman, Unknown spouse, if any, of Michael A. Grossman, foreclosure.

23CV0489: Harris Hospitality Springfield, LLC v. Terry L. Hill, Recovery Street Central LLC, Denita C. Smith, action for money.

23CV0490: NewRez LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Amy M. Johnson, Douglas A. Johnson, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, foreclosure.

23CV04 Lee Bragg, Amity Putterbaugh v. Carrie Marie Loughrige, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Monica M. Parks, 43, of Springfield, Woeber and Lejuan H. Jones, 43, of Springfield, Woeber.

Maria K. Franzen, 23, of Springfield, Key hourly manager and Johnny T. Moore, 18, of Urbana, Texas Roadhouse Togos.

Shelby R. Armentrout, 31, of Medway, Cintas and Richard M. Bowen, 42, of Medway, Kes Harris Trucking.