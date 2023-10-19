Current cases:

23CV0702: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Faith Fletcher, Tavian Williams, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Kyle R. Ray, 38, of Springfield, transportation ops cord and Brooke L. Miller, 36, of Springfield, senior accounting manager.

Property transfers:

Christopher and Angela Cofer to Kirsta J. Clark, 1306 Montego Drive, Springfield; $170,500.

Robert E. and Deloris M. Dibert to Deloris M. Dibert, 5307 Richmoor Road, Springfield; none.

Real Estate Recovery LLC to Shannon Patterson, 2322 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $109,000.

Alvin V. and Robin S. Akers to JC8 Properties LLC, 1761 Liberty Road, New Carlisle; $195,000.

Harold W. and Sandra L. Stephens, trustees to Johanna M. Carlson and Christopher Hausvik, 11810 Stafford Road, New Carlisle; $426,500.

Richard E. Ayres, trustee to Voos Inc., 4020 Martin Drive, Springfield; $295,000.

Monticello Homes Day LLC to Charles D. Bowman, 289 Hampton Trail, Springfield; $235,000.

Ilse T. Wilson to Chasity H. Gregorek, 1955 Lakeview Drive, South Vienna; $199,000.

Belinda R. Whitaker to Belinda R. and Steven G. Whitaker, 2251 Meadowbrook Drive, Springfield; none.

TSCHINDA Investments LLC to Robert J. and Genivieve M. Durrough, 2160 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $140,000.

Everett D. Fox to Linda M. Fox, 5355 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; none.

William J. Hamilton to Hamilton Enterprises LLC, 3551-3559 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; none.