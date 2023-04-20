Current cases:
23CV0253: MyCUMORTGAGE LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of John T. Riechers, Jr., John T. Riechers, Jr., United states of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o U.S. Attorney General, foreclosure.
23CV0254: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Rhonda Prater, breach of contract.
23CV0255: Mariner Finance LLC v. Doug Osborne, Connie Tackett, action for money.
23CV0256: PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Heather Deam, Treasurer of Clark County Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse if any of Heather Deam, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Rachel Farley, 31, of Enon and Lee Handwerker, 31, of Enon.
Vicki Shaw, 51, of Springfield, medical staff secretary and Victor Baker, 53, of Springfield, production worker - repair.
Paul Werts, 24, of Springfield, firefighter and Madisen Foster, 23, of Springfield, registered nurse.
Property transfers:
BD of Education Springfield Twp. to Bird Road Property LLC, 3640 E. High St., Springfield; none.
Steven R. Paugh, trustee to Easton 32718 LLC, 444 Ogden Road, Springfield; $155,000.
Diana L. Davis to Diana L. Davis, 627 Suncrest Drive, Springfield; none.
James R. White to Jennifer N. Craig, 117 Fourth Ave., Springfield; none.
Rosemary Cochran to Donna J. Dixon, 3324 Erter Drive, Springfield; $165,000.
CAJEV Properties LLC to Crestwood Village LLC, 1980 Kingsgate Road, Springfield; none.
Lynnette J. Conrad and Lisa C. Johnson, 3056 Brixton Drive E., Springfield; none.
Linda J. O’Neill to Kevin O’Neill, 1608 Marinette Drive, Springfield; none.
Jack T. Ricketts to Mark W. Ricketts, 1432 Hyannis Drive, Springfield; none.
Thomas and LC Chase, 1405 Hyannis Drive, Springfield; none.