Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 39 minutes ago

Cases called included:

21CV0214: Robert Johnson v. Deborah Johnson, Auto-Owners Insurance Co., Richard Pernell, The Ohio State University Health Plan, complaint for damages.

All case filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Julia Ann Huff, 54, of New Carlisle, registered nurse and Kenneth Wayne Ferguson, 64, of New Carlisle, driver.

Christopher Lee Stanley, 48, of Springfield, splicer and Lisa Renee Lease, 56, of Springfield, accountant.

Property transfers:

Teresa A. Staley to Damion U. Davis and Dawn York, 2790 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $205,000

Jarrett L. Abbey to Jarrett L. Abbey Trustee, 3071 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; no fee

Joyce E. Hurst to Mitchell L. and Jill M. Hurst, 820 Geron Dr., Springfield; $62,700

Scott A. Miller to William Weikert, 2711 Dale Ave., Springfield; $85,000

Michael Goltzene to Stacy Naff, 2749 Old Oak Lane, Springfield; $199,000

Nathan A. Dallenbach to Monica L. and Shawn M. Malone, 2838 Wellsford Lane, Springfield; $225,000

Deborah Ann Laganke to Michael Lee Carter and Garry Gilbert Jr., 2427 Home Orchard Dr., Springfield; $146,000

Joseph E. and Lisa K. Freeman to Libby L. Hawke, 3116 El Camino Dr., Springfield; $129,900

Phyllis L. Sanderson to Robert A. Sanderson, 2946 Archer Lane, Springfield; no fee

Ernest R. and Helen L. Chapman to John L. Hunter, 2930 Archer Lane, Springfield; $116,100

Donald L. Maine to Christina Suttles, 300 Dayton Ave., Springfield; $50,000

Pamela A. Saxson Trustee to Mark T. Buck, 1538 Broadway Ave., Springfield; no fee

Kathleen E. Robinson to Reese Investment Group LLC, 935-935 1/2 W. North St., Springfield; $1,000

Stephen P. Cowan to Meghan Ehalt, 1325 N. Plum St., Springfield; $122,000

