Cases called included:
21CV0214: Robert Johnson v. Deborah Johnson, Auto-Owners Insurance Co., Richard Pernell, The Ohio State University Health Plan, complaint for damages.
All case filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Julia Ann Huff, 54, of New Carlisle, registered nurse and Kenneth Wayne Ferguson, 64, of New Carlisle, driver.
Christopher Lee Stanley, 48, of Springfield, splicer and Lisa Renee Lease, 56, of Springfield, accountant.
Property transfers:
Teresa A. Staley to Damion U. Davis and Dawn York, 2790 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $205,000
Jarrett L. Abbey to Jarrett L. Abbey Trustee, 3071 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; no fee
Joyce E. Hurst to Mitchell L. and Jill M. Hurst, 820 Geron Dr., Springfield; $62,700
Scott A. Miller to William Weikert, 2711 Dale Ave., Springfield; $85,000
Michael Goltzene to Stacy Naff, 2749 Old Oak Lane, Springfield; $199,000
Nathan A. Dallenbach to Monica L. and Shawn M. Malone, 2838 Wellsford Lane, Springfield; $225,000
Deborah Ann Laganke to Michael Lee Carter and Garry Gilbert Jr., 2427 Home Orchard Dr., Springfield; $146,000
Joseph E. and Lisa K. Freeman to Libby L. Hawke, 3116 El Camino Dr., Springfield; $129,900
Phyllis L. Sanderson to Robert A. Sanderson, 2946 Archer Lane, Springfield; no fee
Ernest R. and Helen L. Chapman to John L. Hunter, 2930 Archer Lane, Springfield; $116,100
Donald L. Maine to Christina Suttles, 300 Dayton Ave., Springfield; $50,000
Pamela A. Saxson Trustee to Mark T. Buck, 1538 Broadway Ave., Springfield; no fee
Kathleen E. Robinson to Reese Investment Group LLC, 935-935 1/2 W. North St., Springfield; $1,000
Stephen P. Cowan to Meghan Ehalt, 1325 N. Plum St., Springfield; $122,000