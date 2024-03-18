24CV0090: Susan Carr v. Maurine Bluhn, action for money.

24CV0091: Navy Federal Credit Union v. Taylor J. Jackson, action for money.

24CV0092: Joel Rodgers, Rebekah Rodgers v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Any Jane & John Does, Any XYZ-Corporations or Other Entities That Contributed to Plaintiffs’ Harm, Jarrod Campbell, Community Insurance Company, Steven Harrison, Elizabeth Loudermilk, Mako Loudermilk, Austin Murphy, UMR, Village of North Hampton, Ohio, action for money.

24CV0093: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Michelle L. Smart, Michelle L. Smart, foreclosure.

24CV0094: SAC Finance, INC. v. Nathan L. Rife, action for money.

24CV0095: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Katherine Cordle, action for money.

24CV0096: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Caron M. Evans, action for money.

24CV0097: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Kelli L. Walker Minter, action for money.

24CV0098: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Valerie Grabill, Joe Tubbs, action for money.

24CV0099: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. Mariner Finance, LLC, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, TREASURER OF CLARK COUNTY, Gerald Walters, Kathy Walters, foreclosure.

24CV0100: Brent Hawes v. Jeff Hawes, action for declaratory judgment.

Property transfers:

Zeus Shopping Center Inc. to Inspect of Clark County TLD, 234 W. State St., Springfield; $24,000.

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Benjamin M. Gudino, 1008 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Terry L. Maynard to Angela Campbell, 432 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Lake Hemet Camping LLC, 1134 Mason St., Springfield; $50,000.

Douglas W. and Georgeanna L. Sturm to 1110 Mason LLC, 1110 Mason St., Springfield; $0.

Orca Investments LLC to Triple W. Properties Limited LLC, 607 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $85,000.

Jessica L. Brooks to Spencer and Jessica Martin, 815-817 N. Murray St., Springfield; $124,900.

AAA Investors LLC to Marquis Enterprises LLC, 330-332, 340 W. Main St., Springfield; $62,500.

Dean Schinnerer to Gid Properties LLC, 314-316 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $0.

Timothy A. and Jacqueline Warner to Darlene Moul, 2 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $360,000.

Melinda Bland to Pythian Properties LLC, 1307 Pythian Ave., Springfield; $129,000.

Sandra L. Mahoney to Emily Church and Dean Baker, 1509 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $168,000.

Creig S. and April W. Forman to Samuel C. Rush, 105 Englewood Road, Springfield; $169,900.

Josephine and Jacob Wynn to Anthony R. Adducchio, 252 Glenmore Drive, Springfield; $170,000.

Virginia A. Hall to Christopher G. Robinson, 7121 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield; $154,900.

Michael P. and Celeste B. Vlasic to Gregory T. Chambers, 22 Fair Ave., Medway; $155,000.