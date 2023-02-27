X
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
43 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0126: Amanda Mitchell v. Clark County, Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Worker’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0127: Progressive Specialty Insurance Company v. Violeta Escalante, action for money.

23CV0128: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Christian Sipe, breach of contract.

23CV0129: American Builders & Contractors Supply Co Inc v. Woodard Claims Management & Consulting LLC, Justin Woodard, Kristen Woodard, breach of contract.

23CV0130: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Leah Cox, breach of contract.

23CV0131: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Steven Meadows, breach of contract.

23CV0132: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Connie Osborne, Douglas Osborne, breach of contract.

23CV0133: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Heather Stevenson, breach of contract.

23CV0134: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Dolores Neville, breach of contract.

23CV0135: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jonathan Graham, breach of contract.

23CV0136: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Charles Webb, breach of contract.

23CV0137: Michele Coleman v. Whitehlla, Inc., Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jessica Jaimez, 39, of Springfield, assistant coordinator and Felipe Jaimez, Jr., 37, of Springfield, general contractor.

Ray Anderson, Jr., 74, of Yellow Springs, retired and Linda Mitchell, 75, of Springfield, retired.

