23CV0130: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Leah Cox, breach of contract.

23CV0131: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Steven Meadows, breach of contract.

23CV0132: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Connie Osborne, Douglas Osborne, breach of contract.

23CV0133: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Heather Stevenson, breach of contract.

23CV0134: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Dolores Neville, breach of contract.

23CV0135: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jonathan Graham, breach of contract.

23CV0136: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Charles Webb, breach of contract.

23CV0137: Michele Coleman v. Whitehlla, Inc., Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jessica Jaimez, 39, of Springfield, assistant coordinator and Felipe Jaimez, Jr., 37, of Springfield, general contractor.

Ray Anderson, Jr., 74, of Yellow Springs, retired and Linda Mitchell, 75, of Springfield, retired.