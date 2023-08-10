Current cases:

23CV0526: First Premier Bank v. Jennifer A. Berelli, replevin.

23CV0527: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Gail Dunn, Gale Dunn, Ohio Department of Taxation, the unknown spouse of Gail Dunn, AKA Gale Dunn, if any, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

23CV0528: U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-RF1 v. Brian K. Lambert, unknown spouse, if any, Clark County Treasurer, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III, foreclosure.

23CV0529: Reliance First Capital, LLC v. Rose Beatty, unknown spouse, if any, Mid-Ohio Securities Corp., Custodian FBO Donald Taylor IRA - address unknown; the unknown heirs at law or under the will, if any, of Wayne McDaniel, deceased, address unknown, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

23CV0530: Danielle G. Via v. Christopher L. Kincer, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, personal injury.

23CV0531: U.S Bank National Association, as trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, national association, as trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-B v. Gloria J. Holloway, the unknown spouse, if any, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Michael C. Eanes, 35, of Springfield, team lead mold maintenance and Dawn K. Tanturri, 24, of Springfield, production supervisor.

Heather N. Bell, 36, of New Carlisle, certified ophthalmic technician and Paul R. Elliott, 41, of New Carlisle.

Property transfers:

Kyle Michael to Puckett Development LLC, 12109 Dille Road, New Carlisle; $66,000.

Robert D. and Martha J. McKnight to Martha J. McKnight, trustee, 11237 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; none.

Gary N. and Hannelore G. Kilmer to Rocio Vargas and Genaro B. Murillo, 12430 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; none.

James B. and Rebecca J. Brandenburg to Rebecca J. Brandenburg, 585 Victory Road, Springfield; none.

Barry A. and Chong D. Theiss to Chong D. Theiss, 515 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; none.

William D. and Nancy J. Loudin to Nancy J. Loudin, 212 Tal Shroyer Drive, New Carlsile; none.

Kyle C. Smith to Morgan A. Stein, 3209 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $180,000.