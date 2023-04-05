X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
5 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0214: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Darell J. Young Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, and Assigns, Discover Bank c/o CT Corporation System, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, foreclosure.

23CV0215: Brian Meyers v. Timothy Miller, Timothy J. Miller, Akille Mosley, personal injury.

23CV0216: Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Michelle Jenkins, action for money.

23CV0217: Holly J. Klark, Jerome R. Klark v. William C. Grunwald, Jr., personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Susan Paul to Brant Reed, 1800 Sweetbriar Lane S., Springfield; $130,000.

John L. Adkins to Amy Beth Garrett, 1621 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $105,000.

IPD Investments LLC to Sherman Garrison Properties LLC, 217 East St., Springfield; $450,000.

Nail Head Contracting LLC to Jean Philistin, 929 Mound St., Springfield; $40,000.

Thomas H. Lagos to David L. Bayne, 1812 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $17,100.

Sylvia Jean Gochenouer to High Cap LLC, 901 Summer St., Springfield; $10,500.

DSV SPV3 LLC to Leanna K. Henderson, 819 Cypress St., Springfield; $13,500.

Heather Kestner to Frost Home Solutions LLC, 1554 Kenton St., Springfield; $35,500.

Brandon Baisden to Gefray Medrano, 1621 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $47,000.

Ray Castle to Jack and Peggy Gibson, 1676 Catawba Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Mark Alexander and Deborah Lechner, 1103 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; none.

